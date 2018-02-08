Speech to Text for The curling craze

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for many curling is just a quirky sport that pops up every four years during the winter olympics. but as kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out... the sport is gaining a lot of local interest. she joins us live in rochester this morning with more. good morning deedee. good morning ? curling is the fastest growing winter olympic sport and i wanted to find out why so i met with local curling enthusiasts at this recently installed curling rink behind the freight yard bar. it's an icy sport that's sweeping the nation. here are the basics ? two teams alternate sliding 42 pound rocks down a sheet of ice towards a target known as the house. sweepers accompany the rock and use brooms to influence its path. members of the newly formed curling club of rochester say the amount of interest in the sport has been overwhelming. "the people who have heard about curling, maybe seen it on the olympics or have a friend or relative who's done it have come out in droves. we had an informal get together we were hoping for 30 or 40 people we had over 100 people show up just to learn about curling." part of the draw is that just about anybody can play. while my first attempt at throwing the rock wasn't the most graceful ? it didn't take long before i started getting the hang of it. "you don't have to be a great athlete and you can do it as a kid you can do it as an older person too and you can do it kind of all throughout your life." if they can teach me ? they can teach just about anyone and will be during several curling club events this month. reporting live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. thanks deedee. i?net for more information on upcoming learn to curl events in our area... head to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news 3.///