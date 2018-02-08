Speech to Text for National Signing Day coverage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

february and that means pens and papers are taking center stage in the world of sports... for national signing day. dorf football at 6-vo-3 dorf football at 6-vo-2 - lets head to forest city... where second year head coach josh littrell is all kinds of excited about the class he's signed. - he's using an iowa-out approach.. .and that includes athletes from lake mills.. west fork.. charles city.. and ghv. - coach littrell tells me depth is the strength of this group... adding the recruiting process this year.. was pretty smooth.xx dorf football at 6-sot-3 dorf football at 6-sot-2 josh littrell: we didn't even recruit last class, because we got in here in july, i think we brought in 16 kids last year, and we are alerady at 37 this year so we are way ahead of the game and excited where we are right now. ghv guys-vo-3 ghv guys-vo-2 - lets go to garner for two more signings . - nick joynt is doing a little bit of everything for the cardinals football team... he is signing on to play at wayne state next season. - also going to the next level is the cards bruiser... jack van dusseldorp. - jack's deciding to continue his football career at one of the power house junior college programs.. iowa western. / myhre at 10-vo-4 myhre at 10-vo-3 - zach myhre made his mark on the gridiron at grand meadow the last four years.. and there are a lot of schools that came calling. - myhre is rolling with winona state. - myhre projects as a linebacker at the next level.. that's a good decision..hes the 2017 sec defensive player of the year. - usually national signing day is reserved for high school seniors. - that's not the case in clear lake... 8th graders are making their future plans as well. cl story-vbox-3 cl story-vbox-4 - the lions football program is holding an 8th grade signing day. - the event features a pep talk from current coaches and players.. .as well as some words from former lions. - and then its time to sign..15 8th graders signed up to the play football at clear lake... and they'll join the guys at practice next fall. / - even