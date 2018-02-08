wx_icon Mason City

Sick of Shoveling

With another round of snow coming, we're finding out how those in Mason City really feel about clearing their walkways.

Posted: Wed Feb 07 20:51:03 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Feb 07 20:51:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Sick of Shoveling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

are ready to put the shovels away. but this week is full of snow chances...with two more rounds on the way..k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick shoveling-stngr-1 is finding out how people really feel about shoveling. xxx shoveling-llpkg-1 shoveling-llpkg-2 many people are still trying to dig themselves out after the two snowfalls we have, but with more on the way-- nat: this is getting old for many i spoke with today. shoveling-llpkg-3 i never did care much for shoveling jimm see of mason city doesn't just shovel his driveway and sidewalk natural sound he shovels his neighbors also-- and with the two snowfalls already this week natural sound he's tired of it. seems like i've shoveled more than twice but the snow isn't done just yet-- according to k-i-m-t storm team 3 meteorologists - we can see up to five more inches by saturday, something see isn't ready for. shoveling-llpkg-4 i'd rather be looking out my kitchen window watching the birds cuss out the squirrels for coming and eating all the birdseed then there are those who shovel for a living... shoveling-llpkg-5 hours get long but it's got to get done dustin baltierra works for j and m lawncare and snow removal and has shoveled out 15 houses just today and while he says he isn't sick of the snow now.... shoveling-llpkg-6 if it snows two or three more times this week i might be sick of it shoveling-llpkg-7 both would like to see the snow stop but see points out it could always be worse. we're gonna have snow but i've seen snow so deep that i couldn't find my mailbox in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. you can count on kimt for team coverage of these snow events. tomorrow we will be talking with a snow removal company about what it takes to keep the streets and houses clear in our area. / alcohol abuse-vo-4 speech

