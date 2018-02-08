Speech to Text for SocialICE Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight - i'm katie huinker. tonight we are tracking not one but two systems making their way into the area. what you need to know is just ahead. but first - a major event in downtown rochester will begin tomorrow - with or without snow. but as kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out- live the weather may not be organizers' only concern. / brooke live minipkg-lintro-2 katie this past weekend i went to the nfl experience at the minneapolis convention center. there were tons of people which of course causes a little bit of an unsettling feeling-but the most concerning part was when a hose in the ceiling burst. socialice security-lvo-3 socialice security-lvo-4 people all around me ducked and covered their heads because it sounded like an explosion. that got me thinking about the day and age we live in where this is peoples first reaction to a loud noise in a large group of people. of course this video was after people realized their safety was not in jeopardy. security during major events is more important than ever. so i took a closer look into the measures rochester will be taking here in peace plaza to ensure the thousands of people attending social ice are safe. xxx socialice security-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:socialice security rochester, mn over the last 3 years-social ice here in rochester has brought tens of thousands of people to town. "we expect anywhere between 40 and 50 thousand people" jenna bowman is the executive director of rochester downtown alliance which is organizing the four day event. she tells me this year is no different. and with large crowds of course comes safety concerns. socialice security-pkg-2 "safety and security has always been a top priority for the rochester downtown alliance." socialice security-pkg-7 bowman says several officers will be in attendance. but it's not just people they are worried about...they are also secururing these large ice sculptures and ensuring power cords do not become a hazard. "you're always really considering worst case scenario , are we prepared to handle what may happen." brooke sullivan lives in rochester. she plans to attend social ice this weekend with little worry. socialice security-pkg-3 "it is a very safe town and i'm going to raise my daughter here and i trust everything about it. so i feel safe about it." socialice security-pkg-8 another woman says her biggest concern is something no one can control... "my biggest concern is it was cold" the best advice bowman has to stay safe this weekend is to bundle up-take care of yourself and... "we always encourage people and i think this is kind of the general rule of thumb- see something say something". socialice security-ltag-2 bowman also suggests planning rides to and from social ice in advance to ensure everyone gets home safely. live in rochester- brooke mckivergan kimt news