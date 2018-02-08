Speech to Text for Students Raise Awareness for Black History Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

month- colege students in our area are making an effort to highlight african- americans and the accomplishment s they've made. black history-vo-1 lowerthird2line:students raise awareness for black history month forest city, ia stan is a sophmore from poland who's attending waldorf university. he's studying management, finance and banking and is also a resident assistant. black history-vo-3 this month he decided to organize an event for black history month with other r-a's to showcase the film "hidden figures" which is about a team of female african american mathematicians at nasa who helped john glenn orbit the earth. xxx black history-sot-1 lowerthird2line:stan stinzawieja student and that was back in the 1960's so theyhad to cross a lot of poltacl, gender and racial lines in order to be successful in their careers." the film will be shown at 8 p-m tomrrow in the tanner building. / - its