Speech to Text for Human Trafficking & the Super Bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of people gathered in the twin cities for the super bowl . making it a prime target for human trafficking. kimt news three's calyn thompson is looking into just how many arrests were made. she's live in our rochester studio now. calyn. xxx caucus update-lintro-2 katie - they are troubling statistics to hear. police made more than three dozen arrests related to human trafficking in the week leading up to the main event. of course authorities can't do it alone. in these crowds of people at super bowl 52. chances are at least some of them were trained in what to do in a sex trafficking situation. today i spoke with a sister of st. francis. as they've been raising awareness about this crime for nearly a decade.xxx sex trafficking-lpkg-1 sex trafficking-lpkg-2 "if you think about a million more people in town, in the two cities, and they went back and forth, that's a pretty good uptick." sex trafficking-lpkg-3 sister mary eliot crowley spent her days leading up to the super bowl educating people about... "what to look for, what to say, what not to say, and where to refer - or how to refer people to these resources." she says thousands were trained on what to do in a human trafficking situation. and not just people in uniform. "uber drivers were trained. they were told what to do if they had persons in their vehicles that were asking to be picked up in 45 minutes to an hour. /if that happened you do this." "breaking free" - an organization in st. paul that provides services for victims - tells me they took in over 30 girls over the course of the week. sister mary eliot says this shows everyone should be trained and educated on what sex trafficking is. and what to look for. "the more people that are aware, the more people that have education, the better off our society is going to be. the next best thing is to stop the demand." sex trafficking-ltag-2 overall - 36 people were arrested on suspicion of "felony solicitation of a minor" in an undercover sting conducted by the trafficking investigators task force. seven were booked on suspicion of sex trafficking. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. and investigators says 14 women were rescued from trafficking situations. / city goals-bpclip-2