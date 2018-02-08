Speech to Text for Cost of Living

mason city has the second lowest cost of living in the state of iowa. tonight we're breaking down the numbers and hearing from those living in the city. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city with the story. alex what can you tell us? cost of living-lintro-2 that's right katie. it turns out mason city is a very affordable place to live. i went out today to talk with people living in mason city to see if they agree with the results of this report. here's what i found. xxx cost of living-lpkg-1 cost of living-lpkg-3 according to a new cost of living index report...mason city has the second lowest cost of living among participating iowa communities with a composite score of 88.4 with 100 being the most expensive. the score is based on six factors - housing...utilitie s...groceries...tr ansportation...h ealth care...and goods and services. cost of living-lpkg-8 all of this data is gathered each quarter during a given year...and the average is tabulated at the end of the year. "the standard of living is pretty reasonable." cost of living-lpkg-9 mike petersen has lived in mason city his entire life...and says that life is pretty comfortable here. cost of living-lpkg-5 "i also think there's a lot around here. i don't think we're short of anywhere else as far as things to do and places to go." petersen also feels the tax rate is fitting for a city this size. "i'm happy with where we're at right now. i think if we need to get more things, we need to try a different way or approach than raising taxes." cost of living-lpkg-7 mason city also ranks favorable compared to larger cities in the upper midwest. mankato and st. cloud are both higher with scores of 93.7 and 95.8 respectively...a nd sioux falls has a score of 99.5. cost of living-lpkg-10 that's enough reason for petersen to stay right where he is. "i don't like really big cities and the congested feel. i like where mason city is right now." cost of living-ltag-2 chamber of commerce president and c-e-o robin anderson tells us that this data really helps attract businesses and workers to the area. live in mason city...alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the quad cities have the highest cost of living in the state - with a score of 96.3.