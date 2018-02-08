Speech to Text for SAW: Osage GB seniors

state of iowa... there are only 10 girls basketball teams left standing with a perfect record...and osage is one of them... - in fact, it's just the green devils and crestwood in class 3-a... still blemish-free... - and that's why just days away from their post season opener whitney blakemore is honoring the osage seniors... with our student athlete of the week award.xxx osage seniors saw-pkg-1 osage seniors saw-pkg-2 whitney: for the osage seniors...losing really isn't in their vocabulary...tha t's because, the three green devil leaders have only lost a total of 10 games throughout their entire high school career. osage seniors saw-pkg-4 madi: it all comes down to how we work as a team together. i think all of us playing together. like us three have been playing together forever we can kind of read each other really well and working on fundamentals like working on little things that's what really gets us to win games. osage seniors saw-pkg-3 whitney: a perfect 21 and oh on their final campaign in green...the seniors with the help of their two other starters, are checking off season goals left and right...including becoming four time conference champions.... osage seniors saw-pkg-5 brenna: this is the first time osage has won four straight titles i'm pretty sure and just to be a part of that is awesome and the legacy that osage basketball has osage seniors saw-pkg-6 whitney: but what's helped these ladies go down in the osage history books is more than just skill, it's the connection they have out on the court after years of playing together. osage seniors saw-pkg-7 gabby: yeah i think we're the perfect storm we can find each other and just know where we are all the time on the court. osage seniors saw-pkg-8 brenna: i know that if i'm driving i can look out and find gab or if i'm driving in madi is probably in the lane ready to dish off to so i just think we compliment each other. whitney: and with all three bringing their own piece to the osage puzzle...they are confident they can check off the next goal on their list. madi: first goal was conference champs and second goal for most of us was win third round so we could get to state so that's kind of our next goal right now. whitney: whitney blakemore kimt news 3 sports. osage seniors saw-vo-1 - as we turn the corner to the post season we're looking for student athletes of the week that will help push their team to state...nominate someone that fits the bill online at kimt.com under the sports tab. / -