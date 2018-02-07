Speech to Text for Ice cream shop gives teens job experience

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

business is opening up that will give some area teens on-the-job experience.xxx student ice cream shop opens-natvo-1 pop! lowerthird2line:chocolate twist provides work for teens rochester, mn after the cold open today... the rochester boys and girls club is scooping up ice cream at their new ice cream shop - the chocolate twist! it's not only a place for a sweet treat... but will also provide work for six teens in the club. organizers say it's a good way to introduce them into the workforce by providing real- job experience. and customers think that's a good idea.xxx student ice cream shop opens-sot-1 lowerthird2line:teri kwante customer "i'm glad that this has been created for kids so they can learn about jobs, and try some things on, and get excited about working and living here." the teens weren't at the cold open today at noon due to school hours... but they will be working tonight. the shop is open until 7 p-m.