Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-7-18)

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 the sunshine returned today which gave us a nice break from the snowfall we have been seeing throughout the week. temperatures still remain below normal which will continue through the rest of the week. weather-live-2 cold temperatures will be back tonight and with the sunshine we've had earlier this morning, we've seen a lot of melting on the roadways. this will become a problem late tonight when the melted snow begins to refreeze. with this in mind, please remember to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be. you don't want to be going too fast with the chance of ice forming during those overnight hours. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. another round of light snowfall similar to what we saw last night will move through overnight tonight and into early thursday morning. this will only produce a dusting to about .2" at most. we'll catch another break from the snowfall throughout the day thursday, but then by around 4:00 pm in our western counties we will see a stronger round of snowfall move through. this will continue throughout all of thursday evening and even into friday morning. this will bring widespread accumulations of 1-3" in all of north iowa and southern minnesota but some isolated higher totals are likely in north iowa. snow will gradually end late friday morning and remain quiet for friday night as the system pushes south. the snowfall we were tracking for saturday is moving further south and out of our area now so if you have to travel south toward des moines then you'll run into some more snow. sunshine and warmer temperatures look to be back early next week as we warm into the 20's. tonight: light snowfall. lows: lower to mid single digits. winds: west becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: am break from snow/snow returning by 4:00 pm west. highs: mid teens. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy/late snow. lows: mid single digits. winds: northeast at 12 to 18 mph.