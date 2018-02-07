Speech to Text for Janitors work to stop the spread of the flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

states... communities are calling on doctors and nurses to keep them healthy. but there is another occupation that's being called... janitors. flu school nurse-stngr-1 k-i-m-t news 3's jeremiah wilcox explains how they help stop the spread.xxx flu school nurse-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:janitors work to control flu virus rochester, mn nat spray vo the flu this season is showing no signs of going away. the centers for disease control and prevention reports that more than 14- thousand people in the u-s have been hospitalized since october 2017. they also report that at least 53 children have died from the flu this season. mark pfeiler is a maintenance manager at rochester central luthern school. he says keeping the school clean is the best way to prevent the flu from spreading. he adds that door knobs, stair banisters and desks needs to constantly be cleaned. pfeiler says that it's his job to be proactive so kids won't get sick. lowerthird2line:mark pfeiler maintenance manager, rcls sot if we can do more early before it even hits and have certain things in place then we're better off when it actually happens. flu school nurse-mpkgll-4 rcls tells me that they are doing everything they can to help prevent the flu from happening to their students. reporting in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / the c-d-c says flu season typically lasts up to 20 weeks. they're reporting that this season is expecting to last for several more weeks. / the