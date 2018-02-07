Speech to Text for Students make film about drinking and driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

teens in our area are making an effort to get the message out that underage drinking and driving is not okay. their class put together a short film in order to raise awareness. kimt news 3's stefante randall spoke to the students involved about why they chose this subject to focus on. she joins us live now in the newsroom. stefante?xxx alcohol abuse student film-nrintro-2 amy - speech students at north iowa community school in buffalo center have been working hard for the past few months on a short film called "a new light" about underage drinking and driving.xxx alcohol abuse student film-pkg-2 alcohol abuse student film-pkg-3 -nats- the students wanted to find a way to make an impact during a speech competition this year... so they created a short film. lowerthird2line:nadalyn myer 12th grader "drinking is a big problem so we really wanted to make a video that would impact others and hopefully reach people and tell then not to drink and drive and really not to drink at all underage." alcohol abuse student film-pkg-6 the film showcases scenes of teens drinking at a party and later getting into a car crash while intoxicated.. some students say it gave them a real look at the potential consequences. alcohol abuse student film-pkg-7 the funeral scene was one of the scenes and that was kind of scarylike it wasnt real but it kind of felt real if someone did drink and it could be someone you're really close to and love." alcohol abuse student film-pkg-8 the winnebago county youth task force and local fire and police departments also played a major role in making sure the students had all of the resources and guidelines for the film... helping them score high marks. "these three judges either give you a one two or three rating most of the time. a 1 or 2 is ok but you realy want to get those 1's though and so the three judges give you what there vote is and they gave all 1's." the students say coming together as a group to shed light on the issue helped them learn some personal lessons. "this video has really taught me how to be a good leader and a good student and i don'have to do what everyone else is doing ." "drinking underage and drinking and driving is very dangerous even though they may think i've obly had a couple drinks im finr its not okay anhting can happen you dont think it can happen to you but it really can." / alcohol abuse student film-nrtag-2 so far the short film has gotten more than 4 thousand views and 90 shares on facebook. in the newsroom- stefante randall kimt news 3. / thank you stefante. the students who worked on the film say they want to take on projects during other parts of the school year to tackle more issues their classmates are facing. /