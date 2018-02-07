Speech to Text for Local papers to be printed elsewhere

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

iowa newspapers will soon be printed elsewhere in the state. printing press to stop-vo-2 lowerthird2line:printing press to stop mason city, ia the mason city globe- gazette...the britt news- tribune...the forest city summit...and the mitchell county press-news will cease independent printing operations in mason city this saturday. those operations will be moved to gannett's publishing services in des moines beginning next monday. all of the papers are owned by lee enterprises. we talked to one resident who says the decision won't affect his way of reading the news.xxx printing press to stop-sot-2 lowerthird2line:don elsbury reader "it really don't make any difference to me. i can read everything i want and know on the smartphone." gannett owns 112 newspapers nationwide...incl uding the des moines register and the press- citizen in iowa city. / alcohol abuse student film-stngr-2