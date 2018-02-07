Speech to Text for Mason City announces goals for 2018

the mason city city council hav approved the goals and the priorities for the city for the 20-18 year. many of those plans include trying to bring more people into mason city. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is looking into where the council plans to make changes. he joins us now live in downtown mason city - brian?xxx city goals folo up-lintro-4 amy one of the ideas is to really try and improve the downtown area in several different ways. city goals folo up-lintro-2 one of those ways is by making it easier for people to bring more businesses to the downtown area and potentially more living areas above those businesses.xxx city goals folo up-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:priorities for future mason city, ia those on the council say a lot of store fronts in the downtown area stay empty because of the difficulty and cost of installing fire- preventative sprinkler systems. they want to consider a change to the fire code to help businesses move into those vacant spaces. another goal includes putting the river back in river city by upgrading river-side walkways in the downtown area. on the other side of these businesses sits willow creek. those with the city say they want to clean up the walkways to make them more accessible to people like charles hart who say these initiatives would really imporve mason city. lowerthird2line:charles hart mason city, ia more people will bring more business so yeah it's a plus this area right here is known for being very family orienated and having a lot of stuff for kids to do lot of stuff for families to do like i said river access lots of lakes so yeah i think it's a great idea. / city goals folo up-ltag-3 another goal for the year is to look into installing solar panels on city hall to save money.... amy - mayor bill schickel says they already have panels on the public library and have seen the benefits in making that building more energy efficient. in mason city - brian tabick - k- i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. city council members have already started looking into goals beyond 20-18 as well. they say they would like to lay more fiber optic cables to give residents and businesses fast and reliable internet access in the area. / body