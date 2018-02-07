Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-7-18

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the roads will be slick for this morning since another round of snow fell last night. accumulations ranged from a dusting to just less than an inch. not a great deal of snow, but enough to make the roads slick across the area. we will stay cold and below average with highs only in the mid and low teens along with more sunshine this afternoon. some more isolated light snow possible for tonight. temperatures will stay cold with even more snow chances returning by thursday night into friday morning. up to a few inches will be possible by the friday morning commute which will make it difficult for travel. saturday snow chances are looking less likely with more snow falling to the south of our area. the clouds will clear out sunday and this will give way to sunshine by the afternoon and warmer temperatures with sunshine next week. today: partly cloudy. highs: lower to mid teens. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: isolated snow showers/mostl y cloudy. lows: lower to mid single digits. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy/late snow. thanks jon. and during social ice peace plaza is transformed into an outside bar