Speech to Text for Impact of the big game in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we have the final score on how the super bowl impacted our community. organizations in rochester say the super bowl being an hour away didn't have as much of an impact on business as expected. fairfield inn and suites say they only saw 12 guests staying in rochester for the big game. air b?n?b says over the entire week, rochester hosts only had a little over 250 guests. and wildwood sports bar and grill says they saw more guests after( super bowl sunday. xxx on monday we had a lot of people stop in on monday that were traveling south?wards after being at the super bowl on sunday evening. rochester police also say there was not much impact from the super bowl, with no increase in d?u? is on game day,