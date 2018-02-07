Speech to Text for Stock markets effect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

its been a roller coaster of a week for the stock market and its only wednesday... yesterday the dow finished nearly 600 points up after a big drop on monday afternoon. but how are people outside of wall street reacting to the news? kimt news three's emily boster is live in the mason city newsroom this morning with more. good morning the stock market is making history this week?? but are people locally concerned? dave grooters? ?has been making sure his morning routine doesn't just start with coffee these days??but checking stocks. he says he's been paying attention due to having a retirement fund. and he's one of many who may be impacted by what's happening as glotumbling. when the dow drd monday??that became the worst drop the world has seen on record. why is this happening?? those at raymond james investment banking say the economy is picking up?? making inflation dave ? at my age, which is middle age your timeline is pretty much long term. if you look at the market from a long term perspective it always goes up and down, but the trend is always up. grooters (grow?ters) says his trick is to try to ignore the down times. those at raymond james suggest those invested just sit back and make sure you have a plan in place that is volatile??one that's good not just when the market is good. live in the mason city newsroom... experts say however... despite the recent changes... the stock market should be a long term investment that will grow overtime.