Speech to Text for Social Ice preview

and now we go to our live preview of what we can expect from social ice this weekend kimt news three's annalisa pardo is live in rochester this morning to explain. good morning tyler and arielle, i'm in peace plaza where set up for an outdoor weekend event is in process. and im learning the cold, makes for one hot event. saw on ice the social ice event in downtown rochester hosts a number of bars made of ice. take a look at this ? last year it was so warm, the ice bars were melting. but ice sculptors say we're lucky this year. the cold temperatures not mean the ice bars last longer, it also means carving can start sooner. this really allows us to put the detail in it that we and just to give you an idea of how much work goes into ice sculpting for this event. there are 9 ice bars and lensing says it takes 9 to 10 hours to sculpt one bar! the event is hosted by downtown rochester alliance. it starts on february eighth and ends on the tenth.