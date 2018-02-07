Speech to Text for Rochester mayoral race heating up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a second person has announced their plans to enter the race for rochester's next mayor. the new candidate announcement comes a month after current mayor ardell brede announced he will (not be seeking a fifth term. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in studio with more on the candidates and ? deedee this is shaping up to be one race to keep an eye on... you're right about that. the rochester mayoral race is expected to be one of the most competitive local races this year. it will be the first time in nearly two decades the city will have a new mayor. until recently musician and entreprenuer jordan glynn was the only official candidate ? but this week activist and founder of the community interfaith dialogue on islam regina mustafa announced her campaign for mayor. both candidates tell me they believe citizen are ready for a change in "i think rochester is ready for a mayor that is relatable to so many people; people with disabilities, minority groups and what i bring to the table is a unique perspective on so many issues and it's time that we have a mayor who really makes outreach to the various different communities in rochester a top priority." "many of our citizens are facing the exact same issues their circumstances might be different but everyone is affected by housing, everyone is affected by transportatio n and until we begin to truly commit ourselves to addressing some of these things our community is going to continue to go down the path its currently on and i believe most people don't feel that is the direction we should be heading." a primary will be held in august if thanks deedee. the deadline to file for election is in june.///