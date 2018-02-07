Speech to Text for Car Accident Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

an accident - it is most important to know what to do to protect your own safety. k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan spent the day finding out the best practices for if you find yourself in an accident or off the road. live she us live in rochester with what she's found. brooke? you in the ditch-lintro-2 katie being in a car accident can be scary - but what could be even more frightening is not being prepared or knowing what to do in that situation. i'm here in the car with my seatbelt on just like minnesota state patrol tells me you should do if you're ever in an accident or find yourself in the ditch.xxx you in the ditch-minipkg-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file car accident safety kimt news 3 minnesota state patrol also tells me that they have seen an increase in people being struck while outside of their vehicles following an accident. usually one would avoid going into the ditch-but one man i spoke with says he tells his daughter otherwise for her own safety... you in the ditch-minipkg-2 "if you ever get a flat tire or have any problems on the interstate- drive into the ditch if need be." lowerthirdcourtesy:file car accident safety kimt news 3 and while purposely driving into a ditch to get out of the way of highway traffic may ruin your tires... "to destroy a tire-that's okay. tires are cheap, your life is a lot more valuable than that tire is" dan owns an auto repair shop and hes seen an increase of cars coming in with damage from sliding on the ice - and on average-repairs from these types of accidents can cost about 2 thousand dollars. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thank you brooke- both the minnesota and iowa dmv say if you find yourself in an accident to never leave the scene before talking with law enforcement and to of course - try to stay calm.