Community mourns loss of two teens

killed-vo-6 tonight - a community continues to mourn the loss of two teenage girls after an accident on monday. teens killed-vo-2 teens killed-vo-4 according to the iowa state patrol - the crash happened around 8:30 yesterday morning on county road w- 40.. about a half mile off of 173rd avenue in winneshiek county. lowerthird2line:residents react to teens killed in crash hesper, ia 17 year old avery and 13 year old aiden arneson were killed on their way to school. while it was not snowing at the time - we sent a reporter to the scene today who says that secondary road is partially covered. karl christopher has lived in the area for 50 years.. and says that road is not the safest one to be on. xxx teens killed-sot-2 teens killed-sot-3 well there is a lot of them go faster than they should through here but i gues its pretty hard to enforce that too i suppose and a lot of them go speeding by." a go fund me page has been setup for the family of the teenagers who died in the crash. at last check less than half an hour ago nearly 29- thousand dollars have been donated