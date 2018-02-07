Speech to Text for Affordable Housing

housing setup-vo-4 over the last few months - we've learned that affordable housing isn't just an iowa or minnesota issue - rather it's a problem across the area. housing setup-vo-1 housing setup-vo-2 just recently - we've seen efforts by those in rochester to fight the issue - for example the establishment of "communities united for rochester empowerment" - or "cure" - who openly urge lawmakers to make decisions that will increase affordable housing options in the rochester area. / housing setup-wpvo-1 housing setup-wpvo-2 and in forest city - a residential incentive program has been implemented to promote the development of more affordable housing options for low-income families. / housing issues-intro-2 housing issues-intro-3 and the town of albert lea has not been immune to the need for affordable housing. but tonight - they're doing something about it. bankers - land lords and other in the industry are looking at ways to try and tackle the issue. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick spoke with one man who is doing his part - but he says he needs help.xxx housing issues-pkg-1 housing issues-pkg-2 natural sound tonight a full room of people are looking to try and tackle an issue many communities are facing, a need for workforce housing, natural sound bob ackland says he retired a few years ago, but continues to work for a nonprofit called uplifting housing. he says this is the only project working towards a solution to this issue in albert lea. housing issues-pkg-3 we buy the older house fix them up so they don't have any major expenses later on and make them level so they can have a yard and a garden housing issues-pkg-4 despite uplift housing fixing up around eight houses last year, ackland says they can't do it alone. we have about 40 other people waiting to get into housing units a housing study done last year shows the town needs around 100 rental units in addition to single family homes... housing issues-pkg-5 a lot of it is just hearing back from a lot of our players who are hiring employees and having a real difficult time having those employees find good quality housing in the community. housing issues-pkg-6 which is why adams is turning to the community for help. we got to make it easier for people to make it come in and actually fix this house up and ackland says he might just have the answer. there's not a lot of money in it but there's a lot of satisfaction in helping where the need is in albert lea brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. uplift housing has been around for five years and is looking to expand to meet the cities needs.