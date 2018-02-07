Speech to Text for Local highlights 2/6

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tradition.. lake mills wrestling hosting regional duals. - we start with the semis against north butler clarksville. - at 126 and alex martinson kicks things off for lake mills with some bonus points...this 3 point near fall is a part of a 9-1 major - and at 138 bulldogs keep it coming..casey hanson records the 9-4 decision over brett marshall. lake mills wins 49 to 13. / lowerthirdlinescore:class 1a regional duals nb/c lake mills 13 49 final lm regional dual final-vo-2 - that win means the dogs are one victory away from locking up a return trip to wells fargo arena.. for next wednesday's state dual tourney. - remember the dogs finished 3rd last year. lm regional dual final-vo-1 lowerthird2line:south winn. at lake mills lake mills, ia - its lake mills against south winn... in the finals tonight. - lake mills is up 6-3 entering 145...and cue... ashton love to get the bulldogs pumped...down one the sophomore records the 3 point near fall late in the second to finish with a 13-11 decision - next up it's drae love at 152...entering as the underdog down by 2 in the third the senior comes up huge with the fall with just 8 seconds remaining! - cole bergo keeps it coming at 170...it takes him just 54 seconds to deliver the pin and there's no looking back - it's another south winn wrestler favored at 182 but it doesn't matter to drake harnsih...he gets the fall in 3 minutes 33 seconds... lowerthirdlinescore:class 1a regional duals south winn. lake mills 18 51 final 7 pins for bulldogs in total as they head back to state for the 3rd straight time 51-18.xxx lm regional dual final-sot-5 lowerthird2line:cole bergo lake mills senior well we knew they were a good team we always try to go for pins all week in practice we've been busting our butts working hard and focusing on getting better lowerthird2line:bulldogs return to state duals lake mills, ia lowerthird2line:drae love lake mills senior just knew the coaches wanted me to never give up and the fans were fantastic and they kept me going and i just kept thinking never give up spx fp 4 team score:ia hs wrestling class 2a regional duals clear lake lions 17 <none> (1) nh/tv ... - we have two local teams on the mats.. in the final round of the class 2-a regional duals. - clear lake runs into the state's number one team.. new hampton-turkey valley. - the chickasaws are going back to state for the 4th straight season. - and west delaware takes down crestwood.. 42- 24. - so lake mills represents our area in des moines... next wednesday at the well. - this is one of those nights where i wish we had 97 cameras... so we could be at everything. - we will get to the tic crossover games in a second... we are starting in charles city..for the comets run at a conference title. cc vs wsr boys-vo-4 cc vs wsr boys-vo-2 - if c-c beats waverly shell rock tonight.. they win the n- e-i-c outright title. - a record crowd on hand to watch a really competitive game..bradley andrews is not afraid of the moment.. the sophomore sinks three. - waverly responds with a three of their own...thats jack seward.. tying the ball game up. - but back come the comets.. jack molstead on the drive.. great feed to cade hemesath down low... that's a sweet two in the paint. - mike cranshaw is coming on the transition drive.. the senior's floater falls through... one possession ball game. -more from cranshaw later in the quarter... molstead finds his guy cranshaw on the wing.. another three... this is a great game. - but the go- hawks get a win 62-57 the comets can still play for a share of the league title. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball w-sr (7) charles city 62 57 final spx fp multi line:ia hs basketball tic crossover games g) osage 64, north union 53 g) west fork 39, west ... - as mentioned.. its crossover night in the top of iowa conference... these are the matchups featuring the top teams on both sides. - the osage girls stay perfect.. winning at north union. - west hancock beats west fork by 10. - on the guys side... both sides of the tic shared the titles.. but all of the bragging rights tonight.. go to the west division. - forest city and ghv both win by double digits. / cs at fc girls-vo-4 cs at fc girls-vo-2 - the central springs and forest city girls finished third in their respective divisions. - kelsey koch and the indians have a huge third quarter... her baseline triple builds a lead. - becca seglem adds to the lead for the home team.. her jumper from the elbow falls on through. - seglem says.. one elbow jumper is decent.. two elbow jumpers.. now that's sweet.. two more for the tribe. - kaylee parks and the panthers give this thing a run in the final quarter.. not quite enough.. f-c wins... 45-42. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball central springs forest city 42 45 final lester offer-vo-3 lester offer-vo-2 - one note... from the local football field tonight. - clear lake's zach lester is receiving a preferred walk on offer from the university of iowa.. to go along with the same offer he received from iowa state last week. - lester also has some interest for his work on the basketball floor as well. / drew olson all-time scoring leader at osage. - peyton olson... 1,000 career