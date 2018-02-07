Speech to Text for Meal funding issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a senior center or home delivery in iowa...that may change soon. meals on wheels funding-vo-2 meals on wheels funding-vo-3 elderbridge...w hich is north iowa's agency on aging...is facing state issued-budget cuts that could affect their senior nutrition program...which provides well- balanced meals to those who are 60 or older. carolyn moore...who comes to the mason city senior center every weekday to eat and socialize...tells us why this is an essential service to her and the community.xxx meals on wheels funding-sot-2 meals on wheels funding-sot-3 "this gets me out of the house and gives me a place to go. i look forward to coming and meeting people. and i look forward to the great meals and we have a great cook in shelly, and we have well-balanced meals seniors have been writing their concerns about the cuts on paper plates...which will be delivered to lawmakers in des moines during the current legislative session.