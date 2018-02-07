Speech to Text for Unattended Vehicles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

be tempted to start their car and leave it for a while to warm up - but as kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox explains - unattended cars-stnger-1 doing just that could get you in trouble with law enforcement. xxx unattended cars-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:illegal to leave cars unattended to warm kimt news 3 in rochester it is actually illegal to leave your keys in a running car unattended on the street or parking lot. i spoke to a rochester police officer who says that while they won't arrest you...they will take the keys from the ignition and down to the police station. the officer adds the law is in place so unattended cars will not get stolen. i spoke to a father who says that the law in minnesota is ridicolus. lucas johnson says he wouldn't follow this law because he has to warm up his car for his children. unattended cars-mpkgll-3 sot i cant have my kids be sick so i have to warm up my car no matter what the oridance is. unattended cars-mpkgll-4 jeremiah the police officer also says that unattended cars causes more pollution in the air. it's illegal in rochester,minn eapolis and st. paul. reporting in rochester kimt news 3. if your car is push to start then it is not illegal...since there is no key in the ignition.