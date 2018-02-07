Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award

week's golden apple award winner. golden apple-stnger-1 kimt news 3's stefante randall introduces us.xxx golden apple-pkgll-2 golden apple-pkgll-4 "this week we are at le roy ostrander schools to honor a teacher who has been impacting students for over 30 years. so let's go inside and congratulate this week's goldnen apple award winner mr. kyle rosedahl." golden apple-pkgll-5 -nats- students, faculty and staff had a cherrful surprise to honor mr. rosedahl today as he accepted the golden apple award. golden apple-pkgll-6 "i have seen this on kimt for years and always looked at it as a great honor." golden apple-pkgll-7 for the past 30 years - mr. rosedahl has been teaching math while providing positivity in his classroom. "being a teacher also is to get them pepared for the real world and be productive memebrs of society." faculty member and friend - paul hamlin was the driving force behind nominating rosedahl for all of his hard work. golden apple-pkgll-8 i thought that kyle was very deserving of the award a lot of our teachers to me don't get the recognition they deserve." golden apple-pkgll-9 paul also shares what mr. rosedahl is like outside of the classroom. "you see the competiiveness come out of kyle but in a good way and that's part of helping these kids succeed." as for mr. rosedahl -he says his ultimate goal is to make sure his students are successful. "you want them to get to work together and respect each other and repsect the abilities that they have." if you would like to honor your favorite teacher..all you have to do is go to our website kimt dot come, click on the golden apple tab and tell us why you would liek to honor your teacher. in le roy - stefante randall kimt news. /