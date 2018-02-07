Speech to Text for Best Buy will not longer stock CDs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

music suppliers that it will no longer stock c-d's in it's stores. cd sales at best buy-stngr-1 k-i-m-t news 3's jeremiah wilcox is learning how customers feel about the move.xxx cd sales at best buy-mpkgll-1 cd sales at best buy-mpkgll-2 according to billboard magazine, best buy will pull all physical c-d's after july first. other major music buyer like target are expected to follow. tuesday peek says shes upset that stores like best buy are no longer going to sell cd-s. billboard reports that c-d sales were down over 18- percent- mainly from streaming services like tidal and spotify. peek says she recently went to best buy to buy cd's and she was shocked at how small the cd selection was. shes adds there are instances where you'll wish you had a cd. cd sales at best buy-mpkgll-3 when you don't have your phone on you and you forget about it and you don't have access to all your music on your phone like spotify and pandora c-d's definetly come in handy. cd sales at best buy-mpkgll-4 best buy declined to comment on the report-but there are some people who won't give up their cd's reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox k-i-m-t- news three. / the report also says that more than 112-million people pay for music streaming services.