Speech to Text for Iowa sees deadliest day on the roads in recent history

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

patrol says there were a total of seven deaths on the roads yesterday - making it the deadliest day on iowa's roads in recent history. troopers say a lot of the crashes yesterday happened because people were not paying attention when on the roads - and that includes a pileup crash involving more than 50 vheicles on interstate 35 in ames. with snow forecasted for much of this week - k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is looking into what the state patrol wants you to do to stay safe.xxx why more crashes-mpkg-1 why more crashes-mpkg-2 edith case had to drive this road each day to work and says she feared situtions like this one. why more crashes-mpkg-4 those with the state patrol say this devastating crash on i-35 in ames killed one and injured several others. they say it happened when a driver hit a trooper that was pulled over assisting with an accident. troopers tell me a lot of these crashes have to do with people not payng attention-- whether that's to road conditions or their surroundings - something case says people need to do more often to prevent crashes on the interstate.xxx lowerthird2line:edith case clear lake, ia i use to work in ames and had to drive 36 miles one way come hell or hi water. one thing those with the iowa state patrol say we as drivers can be doing is making sure we have our headlights on when it is snowing. they say even if its in the middle of the day... you need to flip them on because it will make it easier for other drivers to see you. another issue troopers say they had to deal with was schools cancelling during the middle of the day while the snow was at its worst... putting childrens lives in danger. / a