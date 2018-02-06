Speech to Text for Whaley addresses murder victim's family

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

spend 50 years in prison after being found guilty of killing 19 year old samantha teeter. at his sentencing hearing today--whaley decided to address what happened. larry whaley sentencing-vo-1 lowerthird2line:whaley addresses murder victim's family mason city, ia before learning he would spend the rest of his life in prison--whaley made a few statements. he looked at teeter's family - saying the man who should have be found guilty is not him but teeter's boyfriend. whaley says the boyfriend admitted he had - quote - "bad vibes" that night--before teeter was shot... adding that he never intended to hurt her.xxx larry whaley sentencing-sot-1 lowerthird2line:larry whaley defendant larry - like i said i knew sam, she was like a grandchild to me and i would never intionally hurt anybody. k-i-m-t news three asked cerro gordo county attorney carlyle dalen if he feels the boyfriend lied during whaley's trial. dalen said no - adding that the jury had a full and fair opportunity to decide what was truthful and what was not. / / the iowa