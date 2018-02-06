Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-6-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 the snowfall isn't done across our area just yet. another round is on the way for tonight and into early wednesday morning. while the accumulations won't be impressive, it will be enough to make the roadways get right back into rough shape. you'll need to give yourself some extra time in the morning for the commute. we'll get another break throughout the day wednesday from the snowfall as highs warm back up into the mid to upper teens. another round of snowfall will move through for thursday and friday. these rounds will produce light to moderate snowfall accumulations by the end of the week. we're tracking yet another round of snowfall for saturday and the trend is shifting for the worst of it to be in central and southern iowa. this wouldn't mean our area would be snow free; however. north iowa would see some light snowfall for saturday adding to, when all is said and done by friday night, some decent snowfall accumulations. the clouds will clear out sunday and this will give way to sunshine by the afternoon and warmer temperatures with sunshine next week. tonight: light snow/minor accumulations. lows: lower single digits. winds: south becoming west at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday: partly sunny. highs: lower to mid teens. winds: west- northwest at 6 to 12 mph. wednesday night: isolated snow showers/mostly cloudy. lows: lower to mid single digits. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph.