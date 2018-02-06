Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-6-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( it is a cold start to the morning with temperatures all belwo zero. we will stay clear for the morning with some sunshine, but clouds will return for this afternoon. this will allow for another clipper system to lay down some more snow later tonight. accumulations will be up to a half inch to an inch and a half. this will begin after 5:00 pm and wrap up early wednesday morning. wednesday will be quiet, but another round of snow will return thursday. again, light accumulations are anticipated. saturday will be more widespread as it looks like a stronger storm has the potential to bring moderate accumulations of snowfall to the entire area. this would impact all of north iowa and southern minnesota throughout the entire day saturday and even early sunday morning. things look to finally calm down next sunday and early next week with a chance for a mild warm up. today: increasing clouds/snow returning by evening. highs: