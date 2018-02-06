Speech to Text for Finding a cheaper prom dress

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

one mother is creating a cheaper option for girls to still look stylish at their prom. shelly halfman created the prom re?sale event after she was spending hundreds of dollars on her daughters prom dresses. halfman says she knew she wasn't the only one who was struggling to pay for dresses. halfman created the event to help girls re?coup their money from their once worn prom dress... all while helping a different girl find a cheaper dress. halfman says she it also allows parents to get in on the fun knowing they're not breaking the bank. there's always some interesting moments when there's moms or dads try to add their imput and i ussually look at the girls expression to see what her true thoughts are because sometimes she's not liking what mom is picking. halfman says the dresses price range from 125 to 200 dollars. the event is every saturday at shelly's fitness studio.