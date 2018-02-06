Speech to Text for Pay by phone parking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a new system to pay for parking will soon be put in place. monday night... it was decided rochester will be moving forward with a pay by phone parking program that councilman michael wojcik says he thinks could take the place of physical parking meters. inserting two coins into meter there will be an app you can download which would act as the meter. it will allow you to refresh your time at the parking spot from anywhere as long as there is no time limit at the spot. credit card information will be saved to the app so dealing with change won't be an issue anymore. locals say they are excited for the new change. "it would save some time, you know for having to run back out in the cold and try to stay warm and keep your car from not getting a ticket." councilman michael wojcik tells kimt that we can expect to start seeing these changes this summer.///