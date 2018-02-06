Speech to Text for Staying safe on the ice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

there's plenty of winter left... and that has authorities urging you to be safe. over the weekend, a truck fell through ice on clear lake. the fire department posted these pictures of the rescue on its facebook page. the driver was thankfully okay. it wasn't news dave van syoc (van?sigh?ack) wants to hear. he works at "clear lake bait and tackle" and likes to ice fish. after finding out a truck fell through... he says it's extremely important to make sure people stay on the right fishing path. the clear lake fire department wants you to stay away from thin ice... or spots i think its a sense of responsibility in our part because we are sending them out there where to, how to and you have to be in your own mind feeling you told them the right places to go. when we stopped in van syoc (van?sigh? ack) was showing someone from des moines some goods spots to fish. we also reached out to the rochester fire department... they have yet to perform any ice rescues this year... but they did have their annual ice rescue training just a few weeks ago.