Minnesota caucus preview

tonight minnesota's political parties are holding their precinct caucus meetings across the state. the caucus meetings are where the candidate endorsement process begins and where each party starts to set their goals and platforms. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester this morning with what you need to know, if you want to caucus tonight./// i've spoke to local voters who have attended caucus meetings in the past and they tell me in their experience non? presidential years like this one tend to see lower caucus participation... beyond that tonight's weather could keep people from venturing out as well./// those who do plan to make it out tonight can find their precinct caucus location on the minnesota secretary of state's website. they have set up a caucus finder with information provided by the major political parties. the non?partisan rochester league of women voters have been encouraging citizens to give caucus a consideration if they want their voices heard. "it's important for people to not just sit back and complain about the way things are going but to actually get involved and be apart of helping mold the caucus positions and the political parties so that they're comfortable with them and that they're playing a real role." /// during tonight's meetings folks will be able to vote for the person they want their political party to support for minnesota's governor. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3./// if you need to find your precinct caucus location head to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news.