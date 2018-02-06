Speech to Text for Opening in civil service commission

rochester is looking for a new member of it's police civil service commission. the team of three citizens helps overlook the rochester police department. applicants must be at least 18 years old and willing to serve two, three year terms. rochester mayor brede will interview applicants and make recommendatio ns to city council, which will then appoint a new member. one woman says a civil body like this is a good bridge between law enforcement and the community. i think it's important to keep the line of communitcatio n open between the police and the civilians. so i don think it's important to have an action committee like that. the online application is due february twentieth, and the city hopes to make an appointment by april first.