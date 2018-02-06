Speech to Text for Computer scam increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a consumer alert for you this morning... watch out for pop?ups while on your computer or device. that's because criminals are starting to use them to get you to call a number and buy gift cards. that's according to a few employees at area computer stores we spoke with. employees say criminals are switching to gift cards because payments on credit cards can be reversed. wade fields is the owner of miracle computers in rochester, and helps people who get scammed. his advice is simple. do not call the number and get it checked out as soon as possible. fields says if a pop up does come up, and maybe take up your entire screen... press the power button until your computer or device turns off.