Speech to Text for Iowa lawmakers targeting telemarketers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

lawmakers in iowa are looking into making it a crime for telemarketers to dial your number. pam grill and her daughter are sick and tired of telemarketers calling them. grill says with her health?? rushing to answer the phone to find out someone is trying to sell her something on the other line is annoying and stressful. iowa lawmakers want to make it a crime to use false or misleading numbers??like the ones that disguise themselves by using your area code. if caught... it would end up being a forty thousand dollar fine for the telemarketer.// / i hate them, when i hang up the phone i slam the phone down. its against federal law to misrepresent yourself when calling. the iowa attorney general's office is already on board with a bill like this.///