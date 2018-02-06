Speech to Text for L-P girls perfect defense ahead of post season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

lp girls at 6-vo-2 the lyle pacelli girls basketball team has been ranked first all season long dominating every opponent that's come there way...in fact they are undefeated in minnesota a perfect 20 and oh...their only loss is to iowa's crestwood team... lp girls at 6-vo-1 lp girls at 6-vo-3 and tonight they claimed their 90th straight conference victory...a s-e-c record long streak that spans over 4 years but the a's aren't done yet with four more games left in their regular season the ladies say they are perfecting their defense ahead of a state title run.xxx gx lp girls at 6-sotgx-1 lowerthird2line:olivia christianson l-p sophomore definitely we have to have effort and energy every day like we have skills but we have to make sure focus our energy is good every day lp girls at 6-sotgx-5 lowerthird2line:abigail bollingberg l-p junior every practice were doing the shell drill which is constantly fans for 10 minutes and that really helps us to try if we're not scoring which happens a lot then we can still shut people down with our defense and not let them score so that's gonna be a huge part of us going deep in the playoffs and hopefully going to state spx fp 2 team score:mn hs girls basketball regular season leroy-ostrander cardinals 19 logohsleroy ... tonight was another good win for l-p but the big game they are gearing up for is saturday against the defending state champs, goodhue. / mason city grad