Speech to Text for Local Sports (2/5)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sta at lm boys-vo-2 tomorrow were set for the top of iowa conference cross over games...but one matchup is happening a day early the st. ansgar boys at lake mills because the bulldogs den will be occupied with the wrestling regional duals tuesday night... sta at lm boys-vo-1 sta at lm boys-vo-3 it's also senior day for the home guys in purple...we join this one in the fourth quarter... - and st. ansgar only has a two point lead...but ethan kirchgatter starts to give the saints a little cushion...driving for the layin - nicholas bork keeps it coming off the glass he gets the putback for s- t-a - but don't count these bulldogs out...this three is just a hair off but caleb bacon gets the offensive board for the second chance points - trevor hannah pulls his bulldogs within 5 sinking the pull up three ball lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs boys basketball st. ansgar lake mills 64 60 final - but the saints make enough at the charity stripe to win 64-60. / hs boys