Speech to Text for Dow drops

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

but first - a historic day for the stock exchange...and not in a good way.xxx umbrella lead-natvo-1 natural sound: closing bell today-the dow jones industrial average plunged over 11-hundred points-or 4.6 percent making this the largest point decrease in history. lowerthird2line:dow plunges kimt news 3 it may be hard to see how the plunge affects the average american - but if the stocks continue to fall - it can have a trickling effect - eventually having an impact on many things...like the price of your next gallon of milk. while 11- hundred points is a shocking number - some we spoke with today are not at all surprised buy the big plunge.xxx dow falls-sot-1 dow falls-sot-2 "i'm sure people will may a lot of political hay one way or the other about it but honestly it seems like a correction that probably was a bit over due." dow falls-sot-3 the stock is closed for today but as for tomorrow- there is no way to predict what will happen. however - one financial analyst says that market corrections are normal and suggests to resist the urge for any knee- jerk reactions.