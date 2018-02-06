Speech to Text for Multiple crashes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

more drivers-vo-3 depite the snowfall throughout our area - those with the iowa state patrol say drivers are out and about. multiple crashes have been reported.... more drivers-vo-1 lowerthird2line:winter storm accidents kimt news 3 including this one. troopers say they were called out to a fifty car pile up on i-35 near ames...which saw the most snowfall with about 7 inches. they are warning drivers like robin sherrer who are driving long distances to be safe. sherrer was heading to iowa city today trying to beat the snow storm and says the drive was pretty worrysome.xxx more drivers-sot-1 more drivers-sot-2 as ong as people are driving safe i feel if there are more cars on the road that is just people being safe. more drivers-sotgrx-3 two people were also injured in separate accidents in austin today... while traveling on off-ramps on interstate 90. both suffered non-life threatening injuries.