Roads and caucuses

caucuses tonight-bpclip-2 the less than ideal road conditions also impacted the iowa caucuses tonight. during caucus - democrats and republicans vote on county delegates to represent them at the state convention. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is looking in to how many people showed up to have their voices heard-- he joins us now live from mason city. live brian? caucuses tonight-lintro-2 katie the turnout here at pennsylvania avenue and fourth street south east was not great. this road is highly traveled and you can see xxxxx which is what those who went to tonights caucus had to deal with. xxx caucuses tonight-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:winter weather impacts iowa caucuses mason city, ia natural sound it doesn't matter what political party you support natural sound republicans and democrats can agree the roads are not so great. partly covered slick in spots they were a little bit slick so you know just have a caution but according to the state party officials they could not change the caucus dates because of bad weather-- issuing this statement saying: "we recognize the hardship that today's weather could cause for some caucus-goers to get to their caucus site this evening. however, after reviewing iowa code and our respective constitutions, there is no provision for us to postpone the caucuses due to weather." something that theresa chadd blanchard says contributed to the low turnout numbers. caucuses tonight-pkg-3 it's non- presidential you're also so there's not a lot to vote on like there is in the presidential here but whether i would say is the biggest part of it caucuses tonight-pkg-6 chadd- blanchard says she didn't mind the 20 minute drive tonight as she was elected as a delegate for the first time. i know what to expect but it was easy kind of exciting kind of have your voice heard so you can exciting while others like lauren castner say people should expect this kind of weather in iowa this time of year and you shouldn't let sloppy roads stop you from having your voice heard. caucuses tonight-pkg-5 elections have become very very important this last couple years so i expected quite a few people. caucuses tonight-ltag-2 those with the cerro gordo county republican party sent out a statement urging people to come, but only if they could make it safely. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. thank you brian. the next step towards the 2018 election is county conventions -- the republicans will be on march tenth. the democrats - on march 24th. / and an