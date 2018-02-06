wx_icon Mason City -1°

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear

Winter isn't over yet

There are 42 days until the official start of spring.

Posted: Mon Feb 05 20:41:09 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Feb 05 20:41:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Winter isn't over yet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

dealing with snow-vo-1 lowerthird2line:is winter over yet? mason city, ia there are 42 days left in the season until the official start of spring on march 20th. we talked to one iowa resident who remains hopeful that the remainder of the season won't be too bad...but he has a reminder for drivers.xxx dealing with snow-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jim ewalt resident "hopefully we have a good, safe season. of course its always treacherous when we weather like this, people are slipping and sliding over driving conditions. so i just hope that people slow down and be safe."

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events