Speech to Text for Increasing Voter Turnout

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

one local organization - communities united for rochester empowerment - also known as cure is using it as an opportunity to increase voter turn-out. kimt news three's calyn thompson is live at a caucus location in rochester... to explain. calyn?.xxx caucus preview-lintro-2 katie - i'm here at where in just a little over 24 hours people will be lining up to caucus. those with cure say it's the first step of many on the road to increasing voter turn-out and representing the true diversity of rochester.xxx caucus preview-lmpkg-1 caucus preview-lmpkg-3 "it's very simple and to the point and you need to just be 18 before election day." che lopez with cure shows me this voter registration application... as their goal is to have one thousand people fill one out in order to be eligible to vote this novemeber. lowerthirdcourtesy:january increasing voter turnout rochester, mn that's because he says it's a key election year in rochester - with three city council seats open as well as selecting who will be rochester's next mayor. caucus preview-lmpkg-4 cure is reaching out to immigrant communities like hispanic and somali... because those are people lopez says need to be educated on the voting process. caucus preview-lmpkg-2 "the elections determine a lot of the decisions that are getting made that impact your daily lives and we're doing this for the future generations." caucus preview-ltag-2 this is just one of several caucus locations. coming up tomorrow morning on kimt news three's daybreak... we'll show you how to find your caucus location before tomorrow night. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thanks calyn. cure hopes to push several issues during this election process including affordable housing... living wages... safety and education. / stick with