Speech to Text for Winter Street Maintenance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

mentioned all this week we have chances for snow...so we wondered how city crews are doing on their winter supplies... kimt's alex jirgens is looking into this and is live in mason city now. alex what are you finding?xxx salt supply-lintro-2 katie - mason city crews tell me they are going through their third fill of the season when it comes to their salt and sand mixture but they have plenty left to get us through the rest of the season. supplies in minnesota are looking good as well... salt supply-lmpkg-2 salt supply-lmpkg-7 iowa d-o-t...mn- dot and city crews were out in full force beginning around 3 this morning...4 hours before the first flake touched the ground. since then - they've been out and about...clearing away streets and major thoroughfares. all crews use a salt and sand mixture...but only the state level uses brine - which is a salt and water mix. we went for a ride-along with mason city street plower merle klipping along his route today...and he says today's fluffy snow has made his route a breeze. / salt supply-lmpkg-8 "i haven't encountered anything at all. everybody's driving pretty normal. i know it's gonna get pretty slippery later on today when we get more traffic out here, everything's going really great so far." salt supply-ltag-2 we received word from supervisror robert berggren earlier...and he says the plows were pulled back into the garage about 10 minutes ago...and they'll be back out on the streets again at 3 am tomorrow. in mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. we also spoke with mndot - officials say they are spending less on supplies this year...down 18 percent from what they were spending last year. / sick monday-vo-4 with