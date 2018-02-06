Speech to Text for FDA Warning About Imodium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and drug administration says some opioid addicts are turning to an over-the- counter diarrhea medication to get high. anti diarrhea meds-vo-1 lowerthird2line:fda warning about imodium kimt news 3 doctors say the medication "imodium" is safe to take in small doses... but in order to achieve a high... people are taking around 200 times what's recommended. today - we spoke to amber hardtke - a clinical supersivor at oakridge treatment center in rochester. she says addicts use large amounts of the drug to curb severe withdrawal symptoms. she says she's seen way too many cases where addicts try to self- medicate... but sometimes - that seems easier to them than seeking professional help.xxx anti diarrhea meds-sot-1 lowerthird2line:amber hardtke clinical supervisor, oakridge treatment center clients are ambivalent about going to treatment because they have to take a break from their lives or children that they're trying to take care of the f-d-a says the drug is not going to be pulled from shelves. instead - it is working with manufacturers to change to single-dose packaging... which would limit the number of doses in a package. / new