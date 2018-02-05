Speech to Text for Staying home sick after the big game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

not alone. sick mon after super bowl-vo-1 lowerthird2line:super sick monday rochester, mn most of the bar stools at dooley's pub are empty today... but last night employees say they were at full capacity with people watching the big game. a new survey by the workforce institute at kronos and mucinex predicts nearly 14 million americans call in sick the monday after the super bowl. this would make it one of the biggest sick days of the year. and dooley's general manager ashley mckittrick says she doesn't find that hard to believe.xxx sick mon after super bowl-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ashley mckittrick dooley's pub general manager "i did have a customer tell me actually that he was going to call his boss and leave a voicemail that he wasn't going to come into work today for work after the super bowl." according to a study by the same companies... last year... 16-point-5 million americans said they planned to call in sick because of the game. / the food