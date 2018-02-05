Speech to Text for Snow needs to be removed from sidewalks

is here, you have 24-hours to clear." that's the message rochester has for its residents when it comes to snow removal. many were out shoveling their sidewalks today. this includes vanida thach . the past couple years she's been fined for not having her sidewalk cleared... so she's making sure to get it done this year. vanida thach rochester, mn "every time the snow done coming, i come back from work. i have to clean it up." she says besides saving money... she also wants to promote safety for people walking on the snowy sidewalks.