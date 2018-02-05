Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-5-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-stngr-6 weather-stngr-7 weather-main-4 snowfall returned across north iowa and southern minnesota today and this is just the beginning of what will be an active week. weather-stngr-5 weather-live-2 the roads are still partially covered with snow. use caution when you are driving this evening. hopefully the plows will be out running, and working to clear off the rest of this snow now that the snow has lightened up. the snow is very fluffy, and is subject to be blown around. weather-live-3 sara.. how are the roads in rochester? weather-live-3 weather-live-2 the groundhog was most certainly right - he predicted 6 more weeks of winter and already we've seen it! a quick burst of snow moved through the area earlier today, creating a mess on the roadways. once again, this snow is very cold and thus very light and fluffy. it had a profound effect on visibility earlier today, but since the system has moved eastward, we've seen conditions improve. roadways areound rochester, however, remain slippery and dangerous. i've seen plenty of plows spraying and taking care of the area which is the good news. the bad news, temps will be dropping back into the single digits below zero thanks to clearing skies. with very cold conditions expected tonight, you can bet the roads will be slick for that morning commute. live on the roads of rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. snowfall returned across north iowa and southern minnesota today and this is just the beginning of what will be an active week. the snowfall will end for tonight and the clouds will clear out, but this will allow temperatures to fall into the single digits below zero. clouds will then increase for tuesday giving way to another burst of light snowfall. accumulations will be up to a half inch to an inch. this will begin by 5:00 pm in southern minnesota and spread eastward throughout the rest of the night. this will wrap up early wednesday morning. wednesday through much of thursday will be quiet, but another round of snow will return thursday night and throughout the day friday. again, light accumulations are anticipated. saturday will be more widespread as it looks like a stronger storm has the potential to bring moderate accumulations of snowfall to the entire area. this would impact all of north iowa and southern minnesota throughout the entire day saturday and even early sunday morning. things look to finally calm down next sunday and early next week. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: increasing clouds/snow returning by evening. highs: lower double digits. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. tuesday night: light snow showers/minor accumulations. lows: